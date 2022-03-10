Resumption of international flights comes as a respite for airlines

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: For Indian airlines, the resumption of international scheduled flight operations from 27 March, after a break of nearly two years, comes as a respite, especially as they grapple with soaring costs amid high crude oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

It could also potentially bring some relief to passengers from the high airfares, with airlines likely to add more flights across their network.

The resumption of scheduled international flights will open up revenue opportunities for airlines, said a senior Gurgaon-based airline official, who requested anonymity. "Passengers will now have a lot more choices for travel. The pent-up demand, especially for international travel, would also help airlines utilize their capacity and bring in additional revenue."

"On the airfares front, fares on popular international routes will be lower than ones under air bubble flights but considering the high crude oil prices, it will be higher than pre-pandemic levels," the official added.

India had suspended scheduled international flights on 23 March 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. However, flights between India and some countries had continued to operate in limited capacity under bilateral air bubble agreements.

India currently has such agreements with 37 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Capacity restrictions on international flights will be done away with from 27 March, as various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), complete the preparation of the 2022 summer schedule for international flights.

"We welcome the government's decision to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international flight operations from India. This step will provide impetus to the economic recovery for the sector and the nation, with borders opening for tourists," IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

"We will soon be announcing the schedule for our international destinations, in accordance with these new guidelines," he added.

IndiGo, which is India's largest domestic airline, and carries nearly one in every two passengers, is expected to increase its presence in the international markets amid competition from Tata Group operated Air India, and Vistara, among other airlines.

IndiGo, which has a fleet of over 283 aircraft, hopes to fly to mid-haul destinations to eastern Europe, western Europe, the Far East, and other parts of the world in the coming months.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), with over 290 airlines as its members, also welcomed the Indian government's decision to normalise international air travel.

"This will support the recovery of the aviation and travel sectors, the economy as a whole, and satisfy the demand for air travel," said Amitabh Khosla, India Country Director at IATA.

"As a next step, we urge the government to consider extending the relaxation in rules for international travel, to passengers from all remaining countries as well. This will allow India to maximize the benefits that aviation can bring to the economy," he added.

