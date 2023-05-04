April auto retail slows as two-wheelers drag

April auto retail slows as two-wheelers drag1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Indian retail auto sales fell 4% in April due to decreased demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, particularly entry-level models, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. The three-wheeler segment grew by 57% YoY and commercial vehicle and tractor sales increased by 2% and 1.5% respectively. The decline in sales is attributed to increased prices from April 1 and a mismatch between customer demand and available inventory. The outlook for May is cautious, but a sales resurgence is expected during the marriage season.
NEW DELHI : Retail automobile sales declined by 4% in April due to a drop in two-wheeler sales, particularly entry-level models, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Passenger vehicle sales, which had been increasing for nearly three quarters, also fell due to price increases implemented on 1 April.
