Retail bodies seek easier rules as Maharashtra govt begins state-wide curbs

Members of The Confederation of all India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sought clarity on the orders. The association sought clarity whether the lockdowns are limited to the weekend or extend themselves to weekdays too for retailers of non-essential goods. “…the business community and other sectors of the economy in Maharashtra are confused whether there is a lockdown only for weekend days or for the rest of the whole month beginning today. There seems to be no clarity on this issue and everyone in Maharashtra stands confused. There are about 25 lakh traders in the state of Maharashtra, and they are the one who are more worried because of lockdown," CAIT said in its letter. CAIT recommended that instead of a full lockdown, shop timings (for non-essential shops) be reduced from 11 am to 5 pm and in cooperation with trade associations. Extra efforts may be planned to maintain covid safety protocols at all levels, CAIT members said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}