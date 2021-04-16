OPEN APP
Retail body urges Maharasthra to allow home delivery of apparel, electronics

Citizens also need non-food items such as clothing, hardware, electrical, household kitchen items among others on a daily basis, retailers said.
  • Citizens need these products in addition to food and other fast moving consumer goods and allowing non-food retailers to carry out home deliveries will ensure that people have fewer reasons to step outside, RAI said

New Delhi: Industry body the Retailer’s Association of India (RAI) on Friday appealed to the Maharashtra government to permit home delivery of non-food items such as clothing, personal care products, baby products, electrical and hardware items among other things.

In a statement, it said that citizens need these products in addition to food and other fast moving consumer goods. Allowing non-food retailers to carry out home deliveries will ensure that people have fewer reasons to step outside, it added.

Currently states such as Maharashtra have prohibited opening up of non-essential stores, while Delhi has directed malls to close down. Maharashtra has only permitted online delivery of essentials.

“Citizens also need non-food items such as clothing, hardware, electrical, household kitchen items among others on a daily basis. To enable fulfilling these needs without hardships, all sizes and formats of non-food retail should be allowed to take orders over phone and other electronic means for home deliveries. The store premises can be allowed to be opened to the limited extent of fulfilling home delivery orders while being closed for walk-in customers. This ensures social distancing and convenience to customers," Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India said in a statement.

Shutting down of non-food retail is not the solution. Instead, there is an urgent need for stricter surveillance to ensure that all rules with regards to safety & hygiene and, social distancing norms are being followed by one and all, he added.

This he said will help those involved in the sector from losing their jobs.

