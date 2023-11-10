News
Retail derivatives inflows in NSE at 100x that of cash
Summary
- Prevailing bullish sentiment in broader markets, heightened volatility ahead of elections, entry of a new breed of participants and the availability of more index options for trading almost daily are the tailwinds.
Mumbai: Retail investors pumped in a hundred times more money into derivatives than shares on the NSE’s secondary market in the first half of FY24, and all indications are that the trend may continue into Samvat 2080 as well.
