Retail expected to report strong recovery in September quarter: report

“Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) achieved 94% system-wide sales recovery in Q1FY22. For Q2FY22 (expected), we build in implied recovery of 105–110%. Our implied 2-year SSSG CAGR expectation is 2%. Even other QSR players are close to achieving full sales recovery—Burger King India had touched a recovery of 92% by July-21 and Westlife Development clocked 100% recovery in all ‘drive thru’ and high-street stores in July," it said in its note.

