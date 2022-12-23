Retail industry sees 19% rise in sales during Apr-Nov 2022: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 04:36 PM IST
- The North India followed with a 19 per cent growth while both western and southern parts witnessed an 18 per cent rise each
India's retail industry saw a 19 per cent rise in sales over pre-pandemic levels during the April-November 2022 period riding on the back of strong performance of segments such as quick service restaurant and footwear, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Friday.