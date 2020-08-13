Retail inflation accelerates to 6.93% in July

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation accelerated to 6.93% in July from 6.23% in the preceding month, justifying the Reserve Bank of India's decision to hold key rates earlier this month.

During the month, food inflation also rose to 9.62% from 8.72% in June.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das after the MPC meeting on 6 August said a more favourable food inflation outlook may emerge as the bumper rabi harvest eases prices of cereals, especially if open market sales and public distribution offtake are expanded on the back of significantly higher procurement.

“Nonetheless, upside risks to food prices remain. The abatement of price pressure in key vegetables is delayed and remains contingent upon normalisation of supplies. Protein-based food items could also emerge as a pressure point. Higher domestic taxes on petroleum products have resulted in elevated domestic pump prices and will impart broad-based cost push pressures going forward. Taking into consideration all these factors, the MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2:2020-21, but likely to ease in H2:2020-21, aided by favourable base effects," he added.

Households’ one-year ahead inflation expectations were lower than their three months ahead expectations in the July 2020 round of the RBI’s survey, indicating their anticipation of lower inflation over the longer horizon.

Producers’ sentiments on input prices remained muted as their salary outgoes fell and their selling prices contracted in Q1 in the April-June round of the RBI’s industrial outlook survey.

National Statistical Office said the price data are usually collected from selected 1114 urban markets and selected 1181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO on a weekly roster. “As the various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and non-essential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved. NSO collected prices from 1054 (95%) urban markets and 1089 (92%) villages during the month of July," it added.

