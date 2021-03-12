Retail inflation climbed to 5.03% as food and fuel prices went up, according to the data official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019. Food inflation rose steeply to 3.87% in February, compared to 1.89% in the previous month.

"The rise in inflation is on account of elevated food, vegetable prices, core inflation at 5.88% is a concern. The rising crude price and its impact on retail fuel prices are a risk to inflation going forward," said Nish Bhatt, founder and chief economic officer, Millwood Kane International.

"Currently CPI is within RBI’s target range but at the April meeting, the central bank will have to tackle with increasing inflation and rising bond yields, as cascading impact may slow India’s growth," said Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. The Reserve Bank of India has been asked to keep CPI inflation at 4% (+,-2%).

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted by 1.6% for January 2021, according to the official data. "The entire decline was led by the manufacturing sector, which saw broad-based worsening (more than two-third components declined). Capital goods and consumer goods declined again, while other industries (basic, intermediate and infra) posted marginal growth in Jan-21," said Nikhil Gupta, chief economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

The minutes of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's February meeting showed members raised concerns about upside risks to inflation, but the bank kept its repo rate at a record low 4.0%, saying it would ensure ample liquidity. But despite that liquidity assurance Indian bond yields have surged, mirroring global yields as inflation expectations rise on an improved outlook for the global recovery.

After contracting for two straight quarters, Indian economy witnessed marginal growth of in the October-December quarter. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4% year-on-year, official data released by the National Statistics Office showed. The recovery is due to astute handling of the lockdown and a calibrated fiscal stimulus, the government said.

