Retail inflation cools in Nov, WPI at 9-month high

Retail inflation slowed to a three-month low at 6.93% in November as vegetable prices eased, data released by the statistics department on Monday showed. However, the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates anytime soon as inflation still remains well above the upper limit of its tolerance level of 6%.

In November, food inflation eased to 9.43% from 11% a month ago, with the vegetable price index softening to 15.6% from 22.5% in October. However, inflation for protein-based items such as meat and fish (16.7%), egg (20.3%) and pulses (17.9%) remained high.

Also read Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Separately, data released by the industry department on Monday showed wholesale price inflation inching to a nine-month high at 1.55% in November as inflation for manufactured items accelerated.

“The headline retail inflation for November printed appreciably lower than our expectations, benefiting from stable vegetable prices at the retail level. While this provides welcome relief, it is unlikely to prove adequate for any imminent rate easing," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy review earlier this month, kept its policy rate unchanged at 4% but signalled it would keep its policy accommodative to support growth. It, however, raised its inflation forecast to 6.8% in the third quarter, 5.8% in the fourth and 4.6-5.2% in the first half of next fiscal. RBI’s earlier inflationary estimate stood at 5.4-4.5% in the second half of the current fiscal and 4.3% for the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

RBI has cautioned that the inflation outlook has turned adverse relative to expectations in the past two months. “The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail inflation points to supply-side bottlenecks and large margins being charged to consumers. While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with the winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels. Crude oil prices have picked up on optimism of demand recovery, a continuation of Opec+ production cuts and are expected to remain volatile in the near-term. Cost-push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation, which has remained sticky and could firm up as economic activity normalizes and demand picks up," it added.

Petrol prices have inched near the all-time high of ₹84 per litre last week, with global crude oil prices rising $10 per barrel last month to touch $50.

However, it is the high excise duties imposed on fuel by the central and state governments that have kept fuel prices high amid benign crude oil prices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via