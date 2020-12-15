Retail inflation cools in Nov, WPI at 9-month high

RBI has cautioned that the inflation outlook has turned adverse relative to expectations in the past two months. “The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail inflation points to supply-side bottlenecks and large margins being charged to consumers. While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with the winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels. Crude oil prices have picked up on optimism of demand recovery, a continuation of Opec+ production cuts and are expected to remain volatile in the near-term. Cost-push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation, which has remained sticky and could firm up as economic activity normalizes and demand picks up," it added.