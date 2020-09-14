Retail inflation decelerates in August, but remains above RBI's tolerance level

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday showed food inflation eased in August to 9.05% from 9.27% in the preceding month. Inflation in urban India (6.8%) paced ahead of inflation in rural India (6.66%) in August for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Among states and union territories, West Bengal (9.44%) faced highest retail inflation while Delhi (3.58%) saw the lowest inflation.