Retail inflation eases to 1-year low in December

The consumer food price index, which includes both manufactured and non-manufactured food articles, eased to 4.19% in December from 4.67% in November. Food accounts for 54% of weight in CPI. The rate of price rise in eggs rose from 4.86% in November to 6.9% in December. “Notwithstanding the welcome softening in prices of several essential commodities seen in early-January and the healthy rabi sowing trends, an unfavourable base could cause the food inflation print to harden somewhat in the ongoing month," Aditi Nayar, chief economist of ICRA Ltd. “We expect core inflation to remain elevated in Q4 FY23, given the continued pass-through of higher input costs by producers and sustained robust demand for services," she said.