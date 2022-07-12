Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June, but remains above RBI's target band2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:16 PM IST
- For the sixth month in a row, the retail price inflation stayed well above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%
India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01% in June against 7.04% in the previous month, government data showed today. However, in June 2021, the retail inflation stood at 6.26%. The consumer price-based inflation (CPI) has breached the upper limit of RBI's tolerance band, ranging from 2-6%, for the sixth consecutive month and has remained above 7% for third consecutive month.