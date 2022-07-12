Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June, but remains above RBI's target band

"Inflation remained almost flat in June at 7% on the back of elevated food prices while fuel costs provided some respite as the impact of excise duty cuts seeped in. “While both Brent crude and vegetable oil prices have come down globally, the critical bit for food inflation will now be the performance of the monsoons, which so far is showing encouraging signs in terms of distribution and sowing progress," said Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC Bank

