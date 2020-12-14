Retail inflation eases to three-month low of 6.93% in Nov

NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation decelerated to a three-month low of 6.93% in November as vegetable prices eased significantly, data released by the statistics department on Monday showed.

In November, food inflation eased to 9.43% from 11% a month ago with vegetable inflation falling to 15.6%.

Separately, data released by the industry department earlier on Monday showed wholesale price inflation inched to a nine-month high of 1.55% in November as prices of manufactured items accelerated even as those of vegetables declined. With a sharp and fairly broad-based month-on-month increase of 0.8%, the core-WPI inflation rose to a 22-month high of 2.6% in November.

RBI in its latest monetary policy statement had said, CPI inflation showed some evidence that price pressures are spreading.

“Food inflation surged to double digits in October across protein-rich items including pulses, edible oils, vegetables and spices on multiple supply shocks. Core inflation, i.e., CPI excluding food and fuel, also picked up from 5.4% in September to 5.8% in October. Both three months and one year ahead inflation expectations of households have eased modestly in anticipation of the seasonal moderation of food prices in the winter and easing of supply chain disruptions," it said.

The central bank cautioned that the inflation outlook has turned adverse relative to expectations in the last two months and projected retail inflation at 6.8% for September quarter, 5.8% for March quarter with risks broadly balanced.

“The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail inflation points to the supply-side bottlenecks and large margins being charged to the consumer. While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with the winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels," it added.

Crude oil prices have picked up on optimism of demand recovery, continuation of OPEC plus production cuts and are expected to remain volatile in the near-term. Cost-push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation, which has remained sticky and could firm up as economic activity normalises and demand picks up, it added.

