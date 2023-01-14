Retail inflation expected to come down to 5% by March, says SBI Research2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 06:32 PM IST
For January-March 2023, the average retail inflation is seen at 4.7 per cent
India's retail inflation rate based on Consumer Price Index is expected to remain below RBI's comfort zone of 6 per cent and will decline materially to 5 per cent by March 2023, said SBI Research in its latest Ecowrap report, reported ANI.