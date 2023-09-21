Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers eases slightly in August1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers eased slightly to 7.37% and 7.12%, respectively, during August, as compared to the previous month, due to lower fuel prices and lower cost of clothing, bedding and footwear.
