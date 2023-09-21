Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers eases slightly in August

Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers eased slightly to 7.37% and 7.12% in August due to lower fuel prices and lower cost of clothing, bedding, and footwear.

New Delhi: Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers eased slightly to 7.37% and 7.12%, respectively, during August, as compared to the previous month, due to lower fuel prices and lower cost of clothing, bedding and footwear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Point to point rate of Inflation based on the CPI-AL(Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers), and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index Number for Rural Labourers) stood at 7.37% and 7.12% in August, 2023 compared to 7.43% and 7.26% respectively in July, 2023, according to data from Ministry of Labour and Employment, which was released on Thursday.

CPI-AL and CPI-RL had stood at 6.94% and 7.26% respectively during August 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the general index for CPI-AL rose to 1,244 in August 2023 from 1,215 in July 2023.

The general index for CPI-RL rose to 1,234 from 1,226 during the same period.

The fuel and light group (index) for CPI-AL fell to 1,303 from 1,304 during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fuel and light group (index) for CPI-RL stayed at 1,295 during both July and August 2023.

Similarly, the clothing, bedding and footware index for CPI-AL fell to 1,253 in August from 1,258 in July. The similar index for CPI-RL fell to 1,300 from 1,302 during the same period.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 8.38 and 7.69 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, milk, meat-goat, sugar, gur, chillies-dry, turmeric, garlic, onion, mixed spices, etc., the official statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rise in indexes varied from state to state. In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1,423 points topped the index table while Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 18 points in 20 States. Andhra Pradesh with 1,412 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1003 points stood at the bottom.

“Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Meghalaya (19 points) and for Rural Labourers by Gujarat and Meghalaya (18 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, pulses, beef, groundnut oil, onion, chillies green/dry, firewood, bus fare, etc.," the official statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}