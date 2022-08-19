Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in July. Read here

Among states, retail inflation stood highest in Assam during the month for both indicators due to a rise in the prices of rice, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc.
The consumer price index (CPI) inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers rise to 6.60% and 6.82% in July 2022 compared to 6.43% and 6.76% respectively in the previous month. Food inflation for farm and rural workers has also increased in July. Among states, retail inflation stood highest in Assam during the month for both indicators due to a rise in the prices of rice, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc.
In July last year, CPI inflation for agriculture labourers and rural labourers stood at 3.92% and 4.09%.
Meanwhile, in July, food inflation for agricultural labourers picks up to 5.38% versus 5.09% in June month, while inflation for rural workers jumped to 5.44% against 5.16% in the previous month. In July 2021, the food inflation rate in agriculture stood at 2.66% and for rural workers at 2.74%.
Data from the Ministry of Labour & Employment showed that the inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers for July 2022 increased by 6 points each to 1131 and 1143 points respectively.
As per the ministry, the major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 4.41 & 4.07 points respectively mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, pulses, milk, fish fresh, onion, chillies green/dry, ginger, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits, tea readymade, etc.
On state-wise performance, in case of inflation for agricultural labourers, there was an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 890 points stood at the bottom.
In regards to rural labourers, inflation also rose 1 to 13 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1290 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.