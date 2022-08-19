Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in July. Read here

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers rise to 6.60% and 6.82% in July 2022 compared to 6.43% and 6.76% respectively in the previous month. Food inflation for farm and rural workers has also increased in July. Among states, retail inflation stood highest in Assam during the month for both indicators due to a rise in the prices of rice, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc.

