Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in May

Food inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 1.54 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, during May 2021. They had stood at 1.24 per cent and 1.54 per cent, respectively, in April 2021; and 10.40 per cent and 10.21 per cent in May last year.

