Monsoon Rain: Skyrocketing vegetable prices threaten surge in retail inflation3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Irregular monsoon rains in India have caused disruptions to the vegetable supply chain, leading to elevated prices that are expected to persist until October. The rise in vegetable prices, including staples like onions, beans, and tomatoes, is likely to contribute to higher retail inflation.
Farmers and traders in India predict that vegetable prices will remain elevated for an extended period due to disruptions caused by irregular monsoon rains, leading to delayed planting and damage to crops during their ripening stage.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×