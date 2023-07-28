The rise in prices of essential commodities like onions, beans, carrots, ginger, chillies, and tomatoes is not only causing dissatisfaction among voters ahead of upcoming state elections, but it is also expected to contribute to higher retail inflation. In fact, retail inflation is projected to reach a seven-month peak in July due to these costlier staples. This surge in inflation is likely to limit the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ability to lower interest rates during this year.