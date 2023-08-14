Retail inflation roars to 7.44% as food costs bite

Food inflation measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, quickened to 11.51% in July from 4.55% (revised) in the preceding month, registering its highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). This was the primary reason for the jump in July retail inflation, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.