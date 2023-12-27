Retail investors cash out for F&O play
Despite the higher risks in derivatives and great returns from stocks, India’s retail investors are doubling down on futures and options
Mumbai: As 2023 gives way to the new year, the retail participant’s love for derivatives trading keeps growing. The count of those who trade in stocks directly is falling in favour of derivatives, despite the market regulator issuing warnings about the risks in futures and options (F&O) and the markets yielding attractive double-digit returns. Analysts believe the trend could continue into the new year and beyond as more investors dabble in such risky trades as greed gets the better of discretion.