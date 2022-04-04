Retail investors protect equity markets from volatility: Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Retail investors have vested their confidence in the Indian stock markets and are protecting them from volatility that could arise from fund flows of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into and out of the country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha on Monday.
The minister said during the question hour that foreign investments coming into India should be gauged not just by investments from FIIs and FPIs, which by their very nature, depend on interest rates and keep fluctuating. FIIs and FPIs can be very tempted by interest rates and prospects elsewhere, the minister said.
Sitharaman explained that the test was whether Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows which remain unabated and continued even during the covid pandemic, indicate if the money which is coming in is staying invested in this country and is creating jobs.
“With fairness and objectivity, if the inflow of FDI which remains unabated and India is the highest receiver of FDI since before covid and it continues significantly even during covid and subsequently also, it is that which indicates if the money which is coming in is staying invested in this country, thereby creating jobs and prospects for us, and not FIIs and FPIs," the minister said.
Sitharaman also said that FIIs and FPIs may come and go but Indian retail investors have proven that any shock that may come due to FII-FPI fund flows is now taken care of because of the shock absorbing capacity that retail investors have brought to the market. “I think we as a House should stand up and appreciate the Indian retail investor who has invested a lot confidence in the stock market today in India," the minister said.
The finance ministry has for long tried to deepen and broaden the financial markets so that households move away from unproductive assets like gold to financial savings. This also helps in bringing liquidity to the market and address the financing needs of corporations. Retail participation in equity markets has seen an improvement during the covid period.
