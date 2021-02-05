Retail investors to get direct access to G-Sec market: Shaktikanta Das

Retail investors to get direct access to G-Sec market: Shaktikanta Das1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:47 AM IST
- This will make India one of the few countries to allow such an access to retail investors for trading in government securities, the RBI Governor said, adding that this is a major structural reform.
The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank will provide retail investors with direct access to the Gsec (government bonds etc) market, both primary and secondary markets.
This will make India one of the few countries to allow such an access to retail investors for trading in government securities, he said, adding that this is a major structural reform.
Retail investors will be able to open these accounts directly with the RBI, he said.
