Retail investors to get direct access to G-Sec market: Shaktikanta Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)

Retail investors to get direct access to G-Sec market: Shaktikanta Das

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:47 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • This will make India one of the few countries to allow such an access to retail investors for trading in government securities, the RBI Governor said, adding that this is a major structural reform.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank will provide retail investors with direct access to the Gsec (government bonds etc) market, both primary and secondary markets.

This will make India one of the few countries to allow such an access to retail investors for trading in government securities, he said, adding that this is a major structural reform.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Retail investors will be able to open these accounts directly with the RBI, he said.

