Retail leasing surges by 24% YoY in Jan-Jun; supply jumps 148%: Report

“We foresee a consistent growth in secondary leasing, while primary leasing is likely to pick up pace, fuelled by a strong supply pipeline and the forthcoming festive season," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. He further pointed to increased traction in the luxury sector due to the potential entry of more international brands across various categories.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}