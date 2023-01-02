Retail loans roll on for banks, but risks loom3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:53 PM IST
- A buildup of concentration in retail loans could become a source of systemic risk, the RBI warns
New Delhi: Tucked away in the Reserve Bank of India’s latest banking status report released last week is a cautionary note for the ever-expanding trend of retail loans. In recent years, the report says, Indian banks appear to have displayed “herding behaviour" in diverting loans away from industry towards retail. Such a buildup of concentration in retail loans could become a source of systemic risk, the RBI warns.