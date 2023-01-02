Retail loans roll on for banks, but risks loom

The latest RBI status report elaborates on “systemic risk" in individual loans. It says: “… ‘systemic as a herd’ refers to a phenomenon when institutions which are not individually systemically important behave in a way similar to the market leaders and, as a result, get exposed to common risks". As of September 2022, for example, public sector banks had gross NPAs of 15.8% in credit card receivables and 7% in education loans. Similarly, private banks had 5.1% gross NPAs in education loans. In 2021-22, retail accounted for 53% of ICICI Bank’s advances and 42% of SBI’s. In the last six years, the two personal loan segments leading the largest growth in individual accounts are consumer durables and credit cards. Banks have largely preserved asset quality in personal loans. As this space expands, so will the challenges posed by it.