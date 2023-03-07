From home loans to consumer loans, nearly all the categories of retail loans saw a rise in women borrowers in India in last one year. There has been a 25 per cent hike in the number of outstanding retail loans availed by women to ₹26 lakh crore a year ago.

Most of the women are taking property loans, which rose their share in the debt portfolio by 26 per cent on year-on-year basis to ₹7,88,827 crore. Whereas, the gold loans increased by 64 per cent to ₹7,06,047 crore, which is equivalent to 42 per cent of the total, according to Crif Highmark report. Home loans rose 20 per cent to ₹30,52,041 crore till December 2022 from last year.

Women borrower in business loan segment

Apart from gold and house loan, there was also a rise in business loan growth by 25 per cent to ₹13,73,899 crore. Indicating a rise in personal consumption, there was a rise in personal loans by 35 per cent to ₹10,05,864 crore. Notably, personal loans enjoy a 17 per cent share of the total debt portfolios. Agriculture loan grew by 8 per cent to ₹9,14,412 crore.

Auto loans taken by women jump by 26 per cent last year

There was a rise in auto loans by 26 per cent to ₹5,72,366 crore, and education loans also rose by 25 per cent to ₹1,29,598 crore. On the other hand, two-wheeler loans rose by 42 per cent to ₹1,00,042 crore. In addition to other loans, there was also a rise in consumer durable loans and retail loans in the total debt portfolio of women.

Maharashtra tops the list of female borrowers in property and business segment

Maximum number of women borrowed loans for purchasing home, property, and business was highest in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, total amount home loan was ₹2,18,162 crore, amount of business loan stood at ₹47,225 crore, and for personal loan it stood at ₹20,988 crore.

In terms of business loans, Maharashtra was followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. For personal loan borrowers, women from Maharashtra were followed by women from Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The share of women female borrowers under the age of 35 years rose from 38.3 per cent in 2020 to 43.4 per cent in 2022. Whereas, it declined from 43.5 per cent in 2020 to 41.2 per cent in 2021.

