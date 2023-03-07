Retail loans to women up by 25%; property, gold loans key drivers2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:37 PM IST
There has been a rise in the number of female retail loan borrowers by 25 per cent in past one year. Women have borrowed maximum amount of loan in the gold, property and home sector
From home loans to consumer loans, nearly all the categories of retail loans saw a rise in women borrowers in India in last one year. There has been a 25 per cent hike in the number of outstanding retail loans availed by women to ₹26 lakh crore a year ago.
