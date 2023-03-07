Retail loans to women up by 25%; property, gold loans key drivers

Most of the women are taking property loans, which rose their share in the debt portfolio by 26 per cent on year-on-year basis to ₹7,88,827 crore. Whereas, the gold loans increased by 64 per cent to ₹7,06,047 crore, which is equivalent to 42 per cent of the total, according to Crif Highmark report. Home loans rose 20 per cent to ₹30,52,041 crore till December 2022 from last year.