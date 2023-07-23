Soaring cattle feed prices to drive milk prices higher1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:22 PM IST
The northern states were hit with extreme rainfall in the second week of July. The standing paddy crops in Punjab and Haryana were badly hit, thus affecting the supply of rice bran which is used for animal feed.
NEW DELHI : Retail milk prices that have shot up nearly 22% in three years, including about 10% in the last one year, are expected to increase further in the coming three-four months as feed and fodder prices are on the rise amid the monsoon deluge.
