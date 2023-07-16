Do we yet see a food security concern amid sudden changes in weather conditions and ahead of El Nino compromising rainfall in August-September?

IMD is still maintaining a normal rainfall forecast. So, the severity and intensity of rainfall according to their analysis show that it is not expected to be that severe. If the severity is high, we can then look at some of the past instances when El Nino was severe in 2014-15 and 2015-16. In these years, food crop production was 6-7% lower despite a very severe situation. Our irrigation over the last 7-8 years has improved although not substantially. So, we are in a better position from the risk point of view than we were 7-8 years ago. Given these, I don’t see a severe impact on crop production this year considering the El Nino will not be as severe as expected.