Retail prices of tomatoes, onions, potatoes may take time to cool down

According to Bhuvesh Agarwal, vice president of the Cold Store Association in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, storage volumes of potatoes were lower in 2020 by around 20 million bags (of 50 kg each) due to fall in production. The state government ordered that stocks stored by farmers has to be emptied by end October but this is likely to happen only by mid November. “Despite arrival of potatoes from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in November-December wholesale prices are unlikely to fall below ₹25 per kg. By February (next year) prices should fall to ₹15 per kg with the arrival of the new crop," Agarwal said. This means consumers will have to shell out around ₹40 per kg for another month or two.