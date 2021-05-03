Subscribe
Home >News >India >Retail rentals decline in high street retail locations due to covid

Retail rentals decline in high street retail locations due to covid

The retail sector had seemed to be on the verge of recovery and was inching towards the pre-pandemic-level business. However, the second wave has once again curtailed this growth.
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Delhi’s Khan Market, India’s most expensive retail location, saw average monthly rentals reduce by 8-17% to Rs1,000-1,100 per sq. ft in the January-March period compared with the corresponding year-ago quarter, according to data by Anarock Property Consultants

BENGALURU : Prominent high street retail locations in top cities have seen a drop in average monthly rentals, as covid wreaked havoc on physical stores last year as well with the current regional lockdown restrictions.

Delhi’s Khan Market, India’s most expensive retail location, saw average monthly rentals reduce by 8-17% to Rs1,000-1,100 per sq. ft in the January-March period compared with the corresponding year-ago quarter, according to data by Anarock Property Consultants. Delhi’s GK-1 M Block’s rentals fell 13-14% and are currently around Rs300-350 per sq. ft. Similarly, other high street markets such as Kala Ghoda, Bandra Linking Road and Fort in Mumbai also saw rentals drop between 5-10% during the same period.

“The retail sector has been one of the worst affected due to the pandemic since early 2020. With almost zero sales amid lockdown and thereafter as well for few months, we saw retailers closing their stores or even curtailing their future expansion plans. As a result, the average monthly rentals across the major high street retail markets mostly saw corrections across cities," said Pankaj Renjhen, chief operating officer and joint MD, Anarock Retail.

However, there were a few markets that saw an upward trend in terms of rentals. In Hyderabad, areas such as Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills saw average retail rentals rise in the March quarter compared with a year ago.

The retail sector had seemed to be on the verge of recovery and was inching towards the pre-pandemic-level business. However, the second wave has once again curtailed this growth.

Shopping mall operators are once again facing considerable challenges on the back of the rapidly spreading second wave, leading to increased restrictions and economic uncertainties, rating agency Icra said in a note recently.

The second wave has resulted in increased pressures on mall operators’ cashflows and rising concerns given the fixed nature of debt obligations, particularly in absence of government support, Icra said.

Several stores were shut down on high street locations last year after no sales during the first lockdown, and rentals had started to drop.

Brigade Road in Bengaluru saw an 8-17% drop in rentals in the March quarter as against the corresponding year-ago period, with current average monthly rentals between 250-275 per sq. ft. In Indiranagar, the rentals range between Rs225-250 per sq. ft.

Post a 5-10% decline, monthly rentals at Kala Ghoda and Fort area in Mumbai are at Rs450-500 per sq. ft, while in Bandra Linking Road’s rentals are around Rs750-900 per sq. ft.

In shopping malls, too, after having to extend rental waivers in 2020-21, operators are again looking at offering rental waivers and concessions in the current year, given the reduction in footfall and consequent retail spends, particularly in geographies facing high curbs, Icra said. The weakening financial profile of tenants in multiplexes, family entertainment centres, food courts and restaurants is further exacerbating the situation.

