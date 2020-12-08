Retail sales of passenger vehicles rise 4% in November as demand improves

New Delhi: Driven by better-than-expected demand during Diwali, retail sales of passenger vehicles rose 4.2% year-on-year to 291,001 units in November, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The growth in registrations though comes on a low base with most automakers reducing production substantially last year due to fall in demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage-VI fuel emission norms.

Showroom sales also improved on a month-on-month basis from 249,860 units sold in October and 157,972 units in September, due to increased demand in rural and urban markets, recovery in metro cities and shift in customer preference for personal transport to avoid getting infected.

The same trend though was not witnessed in the two-wheeler which was expected to see steady demand during the festival month.

Despite Diwali and Bhai Duj festival, showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters dropped by 21.4% to 141,3378 units. Retail sales though improved on a sequential basis from 104,1682 units in October and 109,8271 units in September. Sales were impact as demand for entry level motorcycles softened in the rural and semi-urban markets since September.

As a result of the sudden halt in economic activity due to the pandemic, retail sales of commercial vehicles also declined by a massive 31.2% to just 50,113 units.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA, new launches, especially in the compact sport utility vehicles segment, continued to show good demand in the passenger vehicle segment, while the focus in two-wheeler continued to shift from 100 cc to 125 cc and above category due to good harvesting coupled with Dhanteras-Diwali festivals and the ongoing marriage season.

“With festive season now over, heavy rains in certain parts of the country leading to crop damage and pent-up demand almost negligible, demand revival now solely depends on exciting year end schemes. If the supply chain issues in PV segment is controlled, we may see continued growth in December. FADA once again cautions two-wheeler OEMs and dealers to keep a check on vehicle inventory as post festivals, demand may remain subdued," he added.

During the 42-day festival season, which includes the Navratri and Diwali festival, between September and October, registrations of passenger vehicles increased by 13% y-o-y to 431,597 units, while the same for two-wheelers declined by 6.3% to 1906490 units.

