Retail to get a fillip from govt schemes

Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of Retailers Association of India, said the stimulus will boost sales in the festive season. “The retail industry has pinned its hopes on festive shopping to recover from the immense loss of business caused due to the pandemic. The LTC cash voucher scheme will encourage spending on categories that attract a GST of 12% or more such as apparel, computers, consumer durables, smartphones, home appliances, furniture and home furnishings, beauty and personal care. The special festival advance scheme will boost festive spending. We hope LTC scheme can be introduced for the private sector staff as well to bring about an overall festive cheer and add further impetus to economic recovery," he said.