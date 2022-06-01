OPEN APP
On June 1, retail tomato prices in metro areas soared to 77 per kg, up from 66 a month earlier. The only metro city that remains an exception is Delhi, where tomato prices have remained consistent. According to government data, the increase in tomato prices is likely due to a shortage of the item. According to consumer affairs ministry data, the retail price of tomato in Kolkata increased to 77 per kg on June 1 from 25 per kg on April 30.

The retail tomato price in Mumbai increased to 74 per kg on June 1 from 36 per kg on May 1, while it increased to 62 per kg from 47 per kg in Chennai during the same time, according to the statistics. In Delhi, however, retail tomato prices were at 39 per kg, up from 30 per kg over the same period.

On June 1, retail tomato prices in four locations — Port Blair, Shillong, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta — were over 100 per kg. According to the report, retail prices in key producing states — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra — have risen dramatically, ranging between 50 and 100 per kg in various locations.

Retail prices have risen due to expected tight supply from important emerging areas like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to traders and analysts. On Wednesday, the average all-India retail price of tomato increased by nearly 77 percent to 52.30 per kg, up from 29.5 per kg a month ago.

While tomato prices in Delhi have remained stable this time, vegetable prices in Delhi and the surrounding areas increased in April due to a rise in transportation costs as a result of the gasoline price increases, leaving customers and sellers in a bind. Vegetable merchants claimed they were seeing lower earnings and fewer sales as a result of increasing transportation costs and a subsequent increase in the buying price, forcing them to offer produce at a higher price, resulting in either a low margin or limited sales.

