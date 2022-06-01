Retail tomato prices skyrocket in metro cities, Delhi holds fort

On June 1, retail tomato prices in metro areas soared to ₹77 per kg, up from ₹66 a month earlier. The only metro city that remains an exception is Delhi, where tomato prices have remained consistent. According to government data, the increase in tomato prices is likely due to a shortage of the item. According to consumer affairs ministry data, the retail price of tomato in Kolkata increased to ₹77 per kg on June 1 from ₹25 per kg on April 30.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}