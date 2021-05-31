Retailers seek longer store timings, permits to sell non-essential items

Arvind Mediratta, managing director and CEO, Metro Cash and Carry India said retailers are seeking three things from the government. Expansion of store operating hours from current 4 hours to 8-10 hours, vaccination for frontline retail staff and removal of “artificial distinction" between essential and non-essential goods. “We’re asking that products such as kitchen items, electronics and appliances should be allowed. There are some artificial limitations on what can be sold, and they are okay for e-commerce but not for omni-channel and brick and mortar," Mediratta said. Mediratta is also chair of industry body FICCI's committee on retail and internal trade and co-chair of the food processing committee at CII.

