Retailers step up play in the home category

“With people having rediscovered their homes during lockdowns, the demand growth is here to stay. Home decor is going to get segmented like fashion market, into luxury, affordable luxury, premium and so on, to mass. So far, it was just branded and unbranded. Now, branded share will grow and within that, different segments as above will emerge," said Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director, Wazir Advisors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}