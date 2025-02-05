The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has initiated action against 18 employees for participating in non-Hindu religious activities. The workers have been asked to apply for voluntary retirement or be transferred to various government departments. Directions from the TTD board indicate that they will face further action if they fail to comply with one of the two options.
