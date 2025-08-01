Retired ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar reveals shocking details, says 'was asked to arrest RSS chief' in Malegaon case

Amid the retired Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Officer Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was instructed to 'arrest' Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Friday accused the Congress government of propagating a 'saffron terror' narrative to appease minorities, reported ANI.

Naresh Mhaske's comment arrived hours after Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was forced to name RRS chief in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

"This is what is being exposed. The whole case was being diverted to another angle and creating a new propaganda of 'Saffron terror' to appease minorities and to protect the actual culprits," Mhaske told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.