Retired Colonel robbed by woman he met on matrimonial site: ‘They beat me, shot explicit video at gunpoint’

A 59-year-old retired Colonel from Gurgaon’s quest for companionship turned into a horrifying ordeal when he was allegedly blackmailed, assaulted, and robbed in Mathura by a woman he met on a matrimonial website.

Advertisement

As reported by the Times of India, in his complaint to the Barsana police on Thursday, the former Army officer revealed that he had been communicating with the woman through the platform and had agreed to meet her in person on January 11 this year. “We met in Mathura and visited Radha Rani Temple along with other local sites in Barsana,” he stated.

The woman claimed that her brother had been in an accident and asked the retired colonel to drop her off at a nearby bus stop. Trusting her, he agreed. However, upon arriving at the location, she allegedly persuaded him to sit inside an SUV where a group of men was already waiting, reported TOI.

Advertisement

"I was held for approximately two hours. At least 11-12 men took me to a deserted spot, beat me, and filmed an explicit video of me at gunpoint. They threatened to release it unless I gave them money. They even contacted my relatives and extorted money from them," the retired Army officer said in his FIR, as reported by TOI.

Read More

He also alleged that the group snatched his mobile phone, gold chain, debit card, and around ₹12,000 in cash.

The FIR was filed at the Barsana police station in Mathura on Thursday evening, more than two months after the incident took place. SHO Rajkamal Singh stated, “An FIR has been registered based on the retired Army officer’s complaint under IPC sections 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 127(2) for wrongful confinement, 308(2) for extortion, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation.” Advertisement

The investigation is currently underway, said the police.