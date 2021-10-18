NEW DELHI: Retired commodore Amit Rastogi, after spending 34 years in Indian Navy, on Monday took over as the chairman and managing director of the National Research Development Corporation.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru University , Master’s degree in Electronics & Telecommunication form Poona University and M.Sc. (Defence & strategic studies) from Madras University. He is also a distinguished alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

An avid technologist who has held diverse portfolios in Indian Navy and carries rich experience in induction of missile systems, state-of-the-art technology intensive combat systems, phased array radars, communication equipment, among others, for warships through indigenous development and TOT route and simultaneous engagement of R&D community, Academia and Industry.

He was earlier director at Electrical Engineering at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, for five years and additional general manager, tech services, at naval dockyard for two years. He also held the position of deputy director, General Quality Assurance, for five years and director, Electrical Trials Modification Authority for two years. He is a fitness enthusiast, an Isha meditator, keen golfer and a randonneur (Long distance cyclist).

NRDC is an enterprise of DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology. It engages in the development, promotion and transfer of technologies emanating from various national R&D institutions.

