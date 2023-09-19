Retired cop, former WhatsApp compliance officer among 3 fresh appointments to Competition Commission of India1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The fresh appointment will come as a relief for the CCI as many decisions were delayed due to a lack of quorum
Centre appointed three new members to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday with an objective to expedite the antitrust regulator's decision-making processes. As per the news agency Reuters, fresh appointments are made the oversee multiple cases. The appointments increase the strength of CCI members to four now including Chairperson Ravneet Kaur.