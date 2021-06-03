Retired diplomat Akbaruddin joins Kautilya School of Public Policy as dean

NEW DELHI: Retired diplomat and former permanent representative of India to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin has been appointed as the dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad.

Ambassador Akbaruddin has served India for over three decades as an IFS officer in different positions including as an international civil servant at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Consul General of India, Jeddah in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and first secretary in Riyadh. He was also the official spokesperson of the external affairs ministry during 2012-2015.

“Excited to make a new start with Kautilya School of Public Policy. Looking forward to be part of an environment that will enable students better understand the processes, programs and politics of public policies in a globalized world," Akbaruddin said.

“We are extremely elated and honored to on-board one the country’s finest representatives in the global arena. His in-depth knowledge of international issues and his spectacular stint as the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs are inspiring…he has led India's engagement on many multilateral fora and has contributed immensely to India's growing recognition in the world and there are many valuable lessons for our students in his journey," said Sridhar Pabbisetty, founding director of the institute.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.