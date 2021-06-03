Retired diplomat Akbaruddin joins Kautilya School of Public Policy as dean

“We are extremely elated and honored to on-board one the country’s finest representatives in the global arena. His in-depth knowledge of international issues and his spectacular stint as the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs are inspiring…he has led India's engagement on many multilateral fora and has contributed immensely to India's growing recognition in the world and there are many valuable lessons for our students in his journey," said Sridhar Pabbisetty, founding director of the institute.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}