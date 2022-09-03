It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before Ravindra Jadeja can make a comeback to international cricket.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ravindra Jadeja is going to skip the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a major knee treatment that is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. India's senior left-arm spinner, who took part in the team's first two games of the current Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the squad the necessary balance with his all-round performance. As a result, Jadeja's absence will be a significant setback for Rohit Sharma's team.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ravindra Jadeja is going to skip the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a major knee treatment that is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. India's senior left-arm spinner, who took part in the team's first two games of the current Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the squad the necessary balance with his all-round performance. As a result, Jadeja's absence will be a significant setback for Rohit Sharma's team.
It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before he can make a comeback to international cricket.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before he can make a comeback to international cricket.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
When asked whether Jadeja will be available for the T20 World Cup, head coach Rahul Dravid did not clarify much.
When asked whether Jadeja will be available for the T20 World Cup, head coach Rahul Dravid did not clarify much.
"I don't want to rule Jadeja out of the World Cup yet. Let's see how he goes in the six-eight weeks going into the T20 World Cup. It's part of every sports-person's life," Dravid said ahead of the Pakistan game in Dubai.
"I don't want to rule Jadeja out of the World Cup yet. Let's see how he goes in the six-eight weeks going into the T20 World Cup. It's part of every sports-person's life," Dravid said ahead of the Pakistan game in Dubai.
The possibility of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage, whose recovery can take up to six months, could not be immediately confirmed. Jadeja will be out for at least three months, though, with some degree of confidence.
The possibility of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage, whose recovery can take up to six months, could not be immediately confirmed. Jadeja will be out for at least three months, though, with some degree of confidence.
It is known that Jadeja has had a knee problem for a long time, and a close examination of the past year would indicate that he is transitioning more toward becoming a batting all-rounder across formats, with his left-arm spin becoming a secondary ability rather than the major one.
It is known that Jadeja has had a knee problem for a long time, and a close examination of the past year would indicate that he is transitioning more toward becoming a batting all-rounder across formats, with his left-arm spin becoming a secondary ability rather than the major one.
It is believed that the pounding that his right knee takes while landing on his front foot while bowling has had its impact. In his senior career, Jadeja has bowled over 7,000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats.
It is believed that the pounding that his right knee takes while landing on his front foot while bowling has had its impact. In his senior career, Jadeja has bowled over 7,000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats.