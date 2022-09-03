Ravindra Jadeja is going to skip the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a major knee treatment that is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. India's senior left-arm spinner, who took part in the team's first two games of the current Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the squad the necessary balance with his all-round performance. As a result, Jadeja's absence will be a significant setback for Rohit Sharma's team.

